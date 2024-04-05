What time is the solar eclipse in Michigan? Search your city here.

Most of Michigan won't fall in the path of totality, but some communities in the southeast corner of the state are along the edge of the path. Here are viewing times for the partial eclipse in locations across Michigan.

We are just days away from April 8, when the 2024 solar eclipse will cross the continental United States, including a very small portion of Michigan. An expected 34 million Americans will witness the celestial show within the path of totality, though most around the country will be able to experience it in some form.

And as we get closer, we're learning a little bit more about what the experience will be like, including the predicted path of totality and what the weather forecast could be (Long story short: If you get any sort of break in the clouds between roughly 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., you'll be able to view at least a partial eclipse).

Wherever you are in Michigan, the distance between your location and the path of totality will determine how much of the sun will be covered by the moon.

Use our solar eclipse resources below, including the ZIP code locator and chart of Michigan cities, to determine when the eclipse is in your area.

When is the 2024 solar eclipse near me? What time is the eclipse in Michigan?

Use our ZIP code locator below to find out when the 2024 solar eclipse is in your area, from start to finish, and what you can expect it to look like.

Can't see our graphics? Try this page.

The April 8, 2024 solar eclipse will start in northern Mexico before making its way into the United States, starting when the shadow of the moon passes into Texas at 1:27 p.m. CDT.

The eclipse will carve a path straight through Texas before heading northeast through the rest of the country, including Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. That also includes a small section of southeastern Monroe County in Michigan.

Solar eclipse 2024 path

When is the 2024 eclipse in Michigan?

The April 8, 2024 eclipse begins at approximately 1:55 p.m. in Michigan, depending on your location. In Detroit, it begins at 1:58 p.m. Totality takes place between 3:10-3:15 p.m. The partial eclipse will end at approximately 4:24-4:27 p.m., again depending on your exact location.

Most of Michigan doesn't fall in the path of totality, but assuming skies are clear at any point, you can still see the moon crossing the sun with eclipse glasses or a safe eclipse viewer.

There's one small sliver of Monroe County, near Toledo, that's expected to be in the path of totality. This means the area will likely dim and temperatures drop a few degrees as the moon's shadow covers the sun.

Here's when you can expect to view the eclipse from your city or area. (Can't see the chart below? Tap here.)

Countdown to the 2024 solar eclipse

USA Today contributed to this report.

Follow Detroit Free Press on Twitter (@freep), Instagram (@detroitfreepress), TikTok (@detroitfreepress) and like us on Facebook (@detroitfreepress).

Contact Amy Huschka: ahuschka@freepress.com or follow her on Twitter (@aetmanshuschka).

Stay connected and stay informed. Become a subscriber.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: What time is the 2024 solar eclipse in Michigan?