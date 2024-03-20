Work-til-you-die argument no reason to scuttle Social Security, Ben Shapiro

So, I was listening to Ben Shapiro, the conservative political columnist and author.

He was talking on his podcast about retirement.

"No one in the United States should be retiring at 65 years old,” Shapiro said. “Retirement itself is a stupid idea unless you have some sort of health problem.

“Everyone I know who is elderly who has retired is dead within five years.”

Whoa, Ben. You might want to take that back. After all, this is the kind of talk that could land you a lifetime ban from some future pickleball league.

My first thought was this: Shapiro – who is 40 years old – needs to come to South Florida, where he would discover that many people routinely live happily for decades after their retirement.

Statistically, Floridians average more than 12 years of living after retirement age, according to the National Center for Health Statistics. Florida men live an average of 74.6 years, while Florida women make it 80.5 years on average.

Maybe Shapiro lives in Washington, D.C., I thought, where scores of people under 30 are staffing offices everywhere, and the only people on death’s doorstep are the elected officials and the occasional Supreme Court justice.

But it turns out Shapiro does live in South Florida. He’s a recent arrival from California who reportedly now lives inside a gated community in Wellington.

So, there’s no excuse for him imagining that retirees are shuffling off to that big condo in the sky by age 70.

It’s time to open the guard gate, Ben. You’re going to be shocked by what’s outside.

My recommendation: Start with the nearby Costco in Royal Palm Beach at say, 11 a.m. on a weekday – just when the free-food sampling stations in the store get going.

You’ll see lots of the people you imagined were dead. Some may walk like zombies but don’t be fooled, they’re very alive as they move in trance-like formations toward the sampling stations at the end of the aisle.

Explain to them that they ought to be dead. See what happens. Thoughts and prayers, as you conservatives like to say.

I think I know what’s behind Shapiro’s view of retirement. The so-called conservatives are trying to re-engineer the national insurance programs that have been essential for retirees.

Especially Social Security. It’s the biggest income source for 6 out of 10 retirees. And for one out of three of them, Social Security is 90 percent of their income.

And yet, those on the political right are hellbent to put giant holes in the national budget by bestowing unpaid-for tax cuts that disproportionately benefit the ultra rich, the people least in need, while saying the country is too broke to shore up Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.

Shapiro seems to be floating the “just don’t retire” fix to Social Security.

After all, if people never stop working, those cuts to Social Security that Republicans aspire to won’t be as traumatic to the unretired retirees.

So, the program’s critics advocate a work-until-you-die stance, while marginalizing Social Security as some outdated entitlement program the country can no longer afford because life expectancy is higher now than it was during the FDR Administration.

“If you are mentally and physically healthy, taxpayers should not pay you to retire at 65,” Shapiro said.

This misses the point. The idea that you are being paid to do nothing is a perversion of the program.

Social Security is not an “entitlement” program in the way that, say, the food stamp program is.

If you’re poor enough, you can get food stamps. But just being old enough doesn’t grant a person Social Security benefits.

It’s better to think of Social Security as an earned benefit program, or a retirement insurance program.

Calling it an “entitlement” program confers a kind of undeservedness to it. When we say somebody has a “sense of entitlement” – it almost always means that this sense is unearned and over-reaching.

Well, Social Security is earned. It’s not taxpayers paying you not to work, as Shapiro has framed it.

To reap benefits from Social Security, you have to contribute into the system for a minimum of 40 quarters, (the equivalent of 10 years) and your benefit is ultimately determined by the size of your contributions.

For wage earners, each paycheck has a deduction for FICA – which stands for Federal Insurance Contribution Act.

As you work, you’re funding the retirement income of those people who are currently receiving payments in the program. And then one day, your own retirement will be funded by those younger than you.

My Social Security payroll tax contributions began in 1972 when I made a total of $1,099 that year as a high schooler flipping hamburgers at a Wetson’s fast-food restaurant on Long Island.

And I’ve contributed through FICA deductions in every quarter since then. So, when I collect Social Security, it will be an entitlement but not a handout.

And if younger people like Shapiro have to tweak its funding, maybe by increasing the top income limit that workers are taxed, well, that may bother him now.

But I suspect that when he gets to be my age – and happily discovers that retirement is neither a “stupid idea” nor a death sentence – he may finally learn to appreciate his participation in an earned benefit program.

Frank Cerabino is a news columnist with The Palm Beach Post, which is part of the Gannett Newspapers chain.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Arguing retirement brings death is no reason to kill Social Security