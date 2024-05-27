Thunderstorms with high winds down trees and cause power outages in metro-east

Severe thunderstorms swept through southwestern Illinois on Sunday evening, bringing high winds, rain and hail to parts of the region.

As of 8:30 p.m., at least 36,000 customers were without power in Illinois, including over 1,600 in the Belleville area, according to the Ameren Illinois power outage site.

High winds brought down trees and limbs throughout the region, according to reports from Belleville, Swansea, Mascoutah and elsewhere. The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency is asking county residents with damage to send photos to its Facebook page.

As the storms swept through parts of the St. Louis region and moved in to Illinois, a number of tornado warnings and watches were issued, including in St. Clair County. No confirmed tornadoes were reported.

Numerous severe thunderstorms occurred this afternoon and evening, and we are in need of your reports! If you observed large hail or wind damage in your area, please let us know. #MOwx #ILwx #STLwx pic.twitter.com/dPH3jMZ9Mi — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) May 27, 2024

The National Weather Service in St. Louis is asking people who had suspected wind damage or hail over an inch in diameter to reach out to the agency. One way to do that is to respond to this tweet on X (formerly Twitter.)