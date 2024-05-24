Three still missing after boat overturns in Alaska bay, officials say. One found dead

One person died and three people are still missing after a boat capsized into an Alaska bay, officials said.

The boaters called for help on Wednesday, May 22, saying their 21-foot vessel was “taking on water” near Aialik Bay, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release.

They were about 35 miles southwest of Seward, officials said.

An urgent marine information broadcast was issued by watchstanders, and a helicopter rushed to find the overturned boat, officials said.

Another boater got to the scene first and pulled one person out of the water who had died, rescuers said. They were taken to Seward.

The Coast Guard scanned the area with helicopter and airplane crews and a search boat, officials said.

They looked for nine hours and covered 95 square miles, but couldn’t find the three missing boaters, rescuers said.

Search efforts were called off the next day.

Aialik Bay is part of Kenai Fjords National Park. It’s known for Aialik Glacier, the largest glacier in the bay.

Seward is about a 125-mile drive south from Anchorage.

Lightning hits captain of sailboat 2 miles off Florida, officials say. Seven rescued

Two cling to boat after it capsizes in the middle of a bay, California deputies say

Man disappears while free diving on World War II shipwreck off Florida, searchers say