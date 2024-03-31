Three men shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said three men were injured after a shooting in Southeast D.C.

MPD said the shooting took place at the 1500 block of Marion Barry Avenue in Southeast.

Police said three men who had been shot walked into a hospital. They were all conscious and breathing.

