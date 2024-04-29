Three bodies discovered in parked car after ‘targeted ambush,’ Florida sheriff says

A suspicious vehicle found in a parking lot at 1:15 a.m. was hiding three bodies, and investigators in Florida suspect they were killed during “a targeted ambush.”

All three victims had been shot, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in the Florida Panhandle.

Their identities have not been released as of Monday, April 29.

Deputies made the grisly discovery April 28 in a residential area west of Pensacola, officials said.

“The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office received a shots fired call at an adult birthday party in the area of 65th (Avenue) and Jackson (Street),” officials said.

“Upon arrival, deputies discovered that three males had been shot while inside a vehicle parked in a lot alongside 65th Avenue.”

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said the triple homicide is being investigated “as a targeted ambush.”

Details of a motive have not been released and no arrests have been made as of April 29.

Investigators are seeking to speak with anyone who attended the birthday party, in hopes of reviewing videos or photos from the event, officials said.

