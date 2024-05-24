Thousands expected to travel this holiday weekend in Ohio

Millions of Americans will be heading out the door for the Memorial Day weekend.

This weekend is expected to be the busiest Memorial Day travel weekend since the pandemic, according to AAA.

They estimate that nearly 44 million travelers will go 50 miles or more over the Memorial Day holiday five-day travel period, Thursday through Monday.

AAA has this advice for travelers.

“Have everything done ahead of time, so that means fill your tank the night before,” said Alexis Diaz, AAA spokesperson. “Don’t wait until that morning of. Pack an emergency kit. Pack up the car the night before if possible. Try to avoid running those last-minute errands.”

They will have to deal with high gas prices.

This year’s national average for gas prices is $3.60, according to AAA’s website.

Last year’s average was $3.57.

News Center 7 checked, and Ohio’s average is $3.54.

We checked gas prices across the region. AAA’s website has the average gas price for the following areas:

Clark- $3.50

Greene- $3.39

Miami- $3.51

Montgomery- $3.46

