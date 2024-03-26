Thomasville Fire Rescue to begin hydrant flushing

Mar. 26—THOMASVILLE- Thomasville Fire Rescue will begin its routine fire hydrant maintenance, flushing and flow testing during the month of April.

Hydrant flushing is the quick release of water from fire hydrants, the city said in a press release. It's a controlled procedure that is vital to the general maintenance of the City's water distribution system and ensures adequate water flow is available to fire fighters, residents, and businesses by helping to maintain the integrity of the water system. Some discoloration of water may occur during this process as well as lower than normal water pressure.

In the event discoloration occurs, Thomasville Fire Rescue advises running your cold water tap for a few minutes until the water is clear. The discoloration will clear up as hydrant flushing progresses to new areas. It is advised to refrain from washing clothes or running your dishwasher for at least 24 hours or until your water runs clear.

Thomasville Fire Rescue appreciates your cooperation and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. If you have any questions, please contact 229-227-4099.