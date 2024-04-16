Third Disney Cruise Line crew member arrested on child pornography charges

A third Disney Cruise Line crew member was arrested Monday on child pornography charges.

Law enforcement found sexually explicit pictures and videos of minors on two phones belonging to Tirso Neri, who was working on the Disney Dream. The material featured both teenagers and young children, according to an affidavit signed by Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Eric Stowers.

Neri, 44, told investigators that he downloaded and bought links for files containing adult pornography via group chats on Telegram and Facebook Messenger. When asked about folders on one of his phones, including one that depicted sexually explicit images of a 17-year-old girl, he said he must have saved it to his phone without looking at it after receiving it in one of the group chats.

A further forensic examination showed that files in the folder had been viewed by the phone’s user, according to the document. Law enforcement also found numerous other folders “titled in the names of various females.”

Neri, who is a citizen of the Philippines, is charged with transportation of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

“In accordance with our zero-tolerance policy for this kind of alleged behavior, this individual is no longer with the company,” the cruise line told USA TODAY in an emailed statement. An attorney listed for Neri did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news comes after two other Disney Cruise Line crew members were arrested on child pornography charges in January. A cruise ship dancer was arrested on similar charges earlier this month, but law enforcement did not specify what ship he was working on.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Third Disney cruise employee arrested on child pornography charges