Cruise ship dancer allegedly possessed and distributed child pornography, feds say

A cruise ship dancer was arrested on child pornography charges.

Law enforcement accused Jamaal Wade of possessing and sharing child sexual abuse material from at least mid-August through late January, according to a criminal complaint signed by FBI Special Agent Matthew Deragon.

Wade, at one point, sent eight videos of children as young as 2 engaging in sexual acts with adults to another user on Telegram, claiming to have “‘way more,’” according to the document filed on April 8.

The user described Wade as a professional dancer living in Washington Heights, New York, in an interview with the FBI. The person said they had exchanged child sexual abuse material with Wade and watched it together in Wade’s home.

An FBI covert employee used the person’s account to communicate with another Telegram user, also believed to be Wade, who sent them a sexually explicit video involving a male minor. Wade allegedly said the boy was 11 or 12 and said he had “‘a ton of videos,’” the complaint said. He later sent eight other videos to the covert employee.

Wade had worked as a dancer on cruise ships and was employed on one at the time of the investigation. The document does not specify which ship he was working on. He allegedly told the covert employee that he “brought his ‘collection’ of CSAM materials on board the ship,” the complaint said.

He is charged with one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Case proceedings were moved from the Southern District of Florida to the Southern District of New York.

Robert Berube, an attorney who represented Wade in Florida, said in an email that he “will either retain counsel or have an attorney appointed to represent him” in New York. Another attorney for Wade was not yet listed.

Law enforcement also reviewed records showing that Wade had been arrested for molesting an 11-year-old boy in Detroit, Michigan, in 2020, according to the complaint.

The news comes after two Disney Cruise Line crew members were arrested on child pornography charges in January. Federal authorities also said in December that a Celebrity Cruises crew member admitted to molesting children at an onboard youth center.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

