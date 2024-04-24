On third attempt, Arizona House finally passes bill to repeal 1864 abortion ban

The third time's the charm: After two previous failed attempts, the Arizona House finally passed a bill on Wednesday to repeal a near-total abortion ban from 1864 that the state Supreme Court revived earlier this month.

The bill narrowly passed the House on its third try, with three Republicans joining their Democratic colleagues to vote for the repeal.

Arizona Democrats have been pushing for legislation to repeal the Civil War-era ban since the state Supreme Court ruled on April 9 that it was enforceable. The ruling has been deeply unpopular nationally — even prominent Republicans like Donald Trump have criticized it as too extreme — and it has highlighted the deep divergence in views on abortion between conservative lawmakers and voters, especially in battleground states like Arizona.

Still, Republicans in the state House refused to allow the bill to pass on the first two votes — until Wednesday. The bill now heads to the state Senate, where Republicans also hold a slim majority. Democrats need at least two GOP state senators to vote with them to pass the repeal. The Washington Post, citing unnamed legislative staffers, reports that the earliest the Senate could vote on the House's measure is May 1, although it has been advancing a repeal of its own.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, has said she would sign the repeal bill if it lands on her desk. The near-total ban is not set to go into effect until June 8 at the earliest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article was originally published on MSNBC.com