Theresa Karbach dies in Lawnside crash: Pennsylvania man charged

LAWNSIDE – A Pennsylvania man is facing criminal charges in connection with a traffic accident that killed a Cherry Hill grandmother here.

Anwar Parham, 29, of North Wales was speeding “prior to and during" the May 13 crash at the White Horse Pike and Gloucester Avenue, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

The 9:35 p.m. accident killed the driver of the second vehicle, 69-year-old Theresa Karbach of Cherry Hill.

A 69-year-old Pine Hill woman in Karbach’s vehicle was admitted to Cooper University Hospital, Camden.

The women had to be extricated from the wreckage of their car, the prosecutor’s office said.

Karbach, who'd been married for 50 years, had three children and four grandchildren, an obituary said.

She was a patient account representative at Virtua Health for 44 years.

After retiring from Virtua, Karbach worked at several stores, most recently for Brighton Collectibles at Cherry Hill Mall.

“She also loved opera, theater and the arts,” the obituary said. It added that "most importantly, she loved spending time with her grandchildren."

Parham, who also was taken to Cooper after the crash, was arrested May 23 at Lawnside’s police station.He is charged with death by auto, assault by auto, and driving with a suspended license during a fatal crash.

The charges are only allegations. Parham has not been convicted in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor’s Detective Samuel Funches at 856-397-4000 and Lawnside Police Sgt. Ross Chase at 856-573-6205.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Theresa Karbach, retiree and grandmom, dies in White Horse Pike crash