'There's nowhere to go': Texan recalls abandoning her home amid deadly floodwaters

“If I start crying, I’m so sorry,” Ashley Yell began.

Yell, a resident of Dickinson, Texas, evacuated her home early Sunday after Tropical Storm Harvey brought massive flooding to Gulf Coast cities. Harvey touched down as a Category 4 storm Friday, and rescue efforts are still underway in Houston and the surrounding area. In an interview, Yell described how her family evacuated their flooded home, relying on strangers driving boats to ferry them to higher and higher ground until they finally made it safely to a friend’s home.

Yell and her husband, Travis, decided to have their 1-year-old daughter Murphy sleep in their bed. When she started stirring, Travis volunteered to change her diaper and get her a new bottle.

“When he stepped down, there was two feet of water off of our bed,” Yell recalled. “So we both got up and there was already water throughout our entire house.”

After that discovery, they wasted no time, quickly packing food and diapers for their daughter.

“We jumped into the car and realized there’s nowhere to go,” Yell said. “All the major roads around us in a circle were all underwater. I had called 911 to ask them if there was any access to just leave and they said no, just stay to higher ground.”

Yell estimated that for two hours, they hunkered down in their car near their home. But when water started to enter the vehicle, they went to a neighbor’s home.

“Their home is just a little bit higher and there was no water inside,” Yell said. “Well, after a few moments, now water was starting to come inside their house, and it was rising very fast, coming in through their windows.”

Someone with a boat took Yell, her husband and their daughter to another neighbor’s house, which was on higher ground and where the water was “just maybe ankle-deep.”

“We stayed there throughout most of the day, until water started rising up to our knees and we realized we needed to get out, it’s rising too high,” Yell said. “So we were contacting family and friends and all of our friends were trying to get to us, but the water was so high in the area.”

The main street is covered by floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey in Dickinson, Texas, Aug. 27, 2017. (Rick Wilking/Reuters) More