The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is down to an all-time low

If you're on the hunt for a reliable tablet not made by Apple, this is a good sale to check out. Currently, Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung's own site are selling the base-model Galaxy Tab S9 for $670. That's $130 off the list price and the lowest price we've seen yet, beating the previous low it hit a few weeks ago. The Tab S9 family is our top choice for Android tablets, thanks to their multitasking abilities, great screens and useful available accessories like keyboards.

We like the Galaxy Tab S9 tablets because they can do everything you'd want a tablet to do, plus a little more with added productivity features. The tablet's DeX mode creates an environment similar to a PC in which you can easily flit between different apps and windows, making it easier to do more complex tasks. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processors are speedy to support all of that productivity and the OLED displays look gorgeous. One of our few concerns in recommending the Tab S9 series is they tend to be expensive, but the $130 discount takes away some of that hesitation.

The base model that's on sale here comes with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, an 11" Dynamic AMOLED touchscreen, an IP68 dust- and water-resistance rating and support for Wi-Fi 6E. The included S Pen can be used for taking notes by hand, doodling and making art. Other accessories, like the keyboard case, are sold separately, and we can't help but notice the current price of that add-on is nearly the same as the discount on the tablet.

For a less expensive tablet, it's worth noting that the budget recommendation from our Android tablet guide is also on sale. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” Tablet is $50 off and down to $220 at Walmart. The Google Pixel Tablet with charging speaker dock, which we think is the best pick for a tablet that doubles as a smart display, is 20 percent off and down to $399 at Amazon. That matches its all-time low.

