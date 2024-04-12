‘Thanks #SlawNation!’: Primanti Bros. sandwich named Coolest Thing Made in Pa. for 2nd straight year

Primanti Brother’s sandwiches are coined for being “Almost Famous,” but their repeat victory in the Coolest Thing Made in PA contest has proven they are “Always a Favorite.”

Pittsburgh-based Primanti Bros. sandwich went toe-to-toe with Hershey’s beloved chocolate and peanut butter concoction, the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup in the final round of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry’s Coolest Thing Made in Pa. competition.

The classic yinzer sandwich came away with the win for the second year in a row.

“Win once – maybe it’s a fluke. Win twice – and maybe we really are the coolest thing made in Pennsylvania,” said Adam Golomb, CEO of Primanti Bros. “If you need us, we’ll be raising a glass or two with our fans at happy hour.”

The Pa. Chamber said this year’s contest generated over 95,000 votes via the PA Chamber’s X and Instagram pages and amassed more than one million social media impressions. With 130 print and broadcast stories published and aired about the “Coolest Thing Made in PA,” the competition had an audience reach of more than three million Pennsylvanians.

“From our public bracket unveiling in mid-March to the close matchups over the last several weeks, the participation of the contestants, and – of course – the engagement from the voting public, this year’s contest was not only fun, but wildly successful,” said PA Chamber President and CEO Luke Bernstein. “Pennsylvania’s excellence in manufacturing is always something to celebrate, and this annual contest is a great reminder of how many incredible products are made here and beloved across the Commonwealth, the nation, and even around the world. And, after back-to-back championships, Primanti Bros. is starting to lay claim to a ‘Coolest Thing Made in PA’ dynasty!”

The competition featured 64 teams across various industries, in every region of the Commonwealth. Nominees were determined following months of public input.

