Texas visitor dies on Plaza from 'medical event'

Mar. 25—A woman's death on the Santa Fe Plaza on Sunday was due to a "medical event," Santa Fe police Chief Paul Joye said.

Onlookers observed police and emergency response to the incident Sunday evening under the north side portal. A photo posted to Facebook showed Santa Fe police watching over the scene, and what appeared to be a body covered with a sheet.

The person who died was a 71-year-old woman from Texas, Joye wrote in an email.

The woman "is believed to have suffered a medical episode," Joye wrote Monday, "and the death is not considered at this time to be suspicious."

Joye added the police response to the incident was standard for an "unattended death," which is one that occurs without a doctor present.