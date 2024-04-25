Texas high school shooting leaves 18-year-old student dead, shot multiple times; suspect in custody

An 18-year-old student is dead after being shot five to six times by another student outside Bowie High School in Texas.

In a press conference, Arlington Police Chief Al Jones and Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Matt Smith said that the shooting happened at the local public school around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday near a portable building outside.

The school was placed on lockdown just as students were about to be let out for the day.

When School Resource Officers arrived at the scene, they found the 18-year-old male student lying unresponsive on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds.

Authorities arrived at the scene of Bowie High School on 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

The student was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, but died while at the hospital.

Officers say the 17-year-old suspected shooter tried to run away from the school, but police found him near the campus and arrested him. He will be charged with murder once he is booked into Arlington City Jail, police said.

School Resource Officers arrived at the school to find the 18-year-old student shot.

Families were told to reunite with their kids at a district building miles away from the campus hours after the shooting occurred.

Arlington police said they will share more information about the incident when it becomes available.

Chief Jones said the community "cannot tolerate this kind of violence."

"Our hearts are with the entire Bowie High School community tonight," Jones said. "We, as a community, cannot tolerate this kind of violence. Not in our neighborhoods and not in our schools. Violence is never the right answer. We will continue to work in lockstep with our partners at Arlington ISD to ensure our schools are safe spaces where students can learn."

In a statement, Dallas ISD shared their condolences with the school district.

"Our deepest condolences to Bowie High School and the Arlington ISD community," Dallas ISD said. "Sending thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt support during this difficult time."





