Terre Haute citywide cleanup is Saturday

Apr. 11—Terre Haute will host its first citywide cleanup of the year on Saturday.

The city organizes these cleanups in the spring and fall of each year for their residents. This year, the City has expanded the City-Wide Cleanup to four locations:

The city will be setting up four drop-off locations with several open-top dumpsters: 1211 Wabash Ave (the old police headquarters), Sarah Scott Middle School, Woodrow Wilson Middle School and Otter Creek Middle School.

These locations are open from 8 a.m. to noon. Please follow the signs when you are using a drop off location to ensure a smooth flow of cars and traffic.

Acceptable items include but are not limited to, household furniture, mattresses, televisions, large toys, yard debris, grills, and miscellaneous rubbish.

Prohibited Items include but are not limited to hazardous waste, refrigeration units, chemicals, lithium batteries, flammables, construction debris, building materials, liquid waste and paint.

The city suggests residents be good stewards of the environment by cleaning up around their own property, street and ally and then visiting a dump site.

For questions email comcoord@terrehaute.in.gov and Jesse.Tohill2@TerreHaute.in.gov