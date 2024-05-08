Tennessee tornado and storm damage reports: See where they've been reported in greater Nashville area

A line of storms moving across Middle Tennessee has prompted tornado and flash flood warnings throughout the day, with more severe weather expected overnight.

Nashville and the Middle Tennessee region are facing multiple rounds of potentially severe thunderstorms on Wednesday through early Thursday morning. A tornado watch is in effect for parts of Middle Tennessee until 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service also issued a tornado warning for Robertson County, where there are reports of flooding and a possible tornado. The warning is expected to expire at 3:45 p.m.

The tornado was first reported at 2:47 p.m. on mile marker 19 on Interstate 24. It was also reported northwest of Coopertown minutes later.

See rolling damage reports throughout Middle Tennessee and click here for updates as the storms continue.

Middle Tennessee tornado and storm damage reports

Nashville area storm warnings

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee tornado damage reports: Twister reported in Springfield