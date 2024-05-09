Nashville area weather: Flood warning remains for Middle Tennessee after storms bring tornado, heavy rains

The threat of flash flooding remains for parts of Middle Tennessee early Thursday morning after heavy rain and strong storms, including at least one confirmed tornado, left roadways impassable and caused damage Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, a flash flood warning is in effect until 8 a.m. for Cheatham, Davidson, Jackson, Macon, Robertson, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale and Wilson Counties.

At least 2 people were reported dead across the state Wednesday as strong scattered storms made their way through. One was reported in Maury County where a tornado touched down in Columbia; another was reported in East Tennessee, where a person was killed by a fallen tree in Tazewell.

Storms continued overnight, causing power outages and continued flooding. Follow along for live updates in the aftermath of severe weather across Middle Tennessee.

Tennessee tornado and storm reports: See where they've been reported in greater Nashville area

Flash flood warning in effect until 8 a.m.

At 5:52 a.m., the National Weather Service extended a flash flood warning for Cheatham, Davidson, Jackson, Macon, Robertson, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale and Wilson Counties.

They said thunderstorms were capable of producing heavy rain throughout the warned area. Between 5 and 7 inches of rain have already fallen.

"Flooding impacts will continue, but no additional rainfall is expected" in those areas the weather service says.

Several Middle Tennessee school districts closed Thursday

More school districts in the greater Nashville joined the list of those closing Thursday due to flooding and storm damage.

So far the list includes:

Bedford County Schools: Closed Thursday.

Cheatham County Schools: Closed Thursday due to flooding across the county

Dickson County Schools: Closed Thursday due to potential for storms, flooding overnight

Maury County Schools: Closed Thursday "for the safety of student and staff," officials said.

Montgomery County Schools: All schools to open a 2-hour delay due to storms overnight

Murfreesboro City Schools: Closed Thursday due to flooding overnight.

Rutherford County Schools: Closed Thursday "due to several flooding issues," as well as electrical outages and downed tress that will impact buses, officials said.

Robertson County Schools: Closed Thursday due to "a flooding emergency," officials said.

Rutherford County Schools: Closed Thursday due to flooding issues.

Williamson County Schools: Closed Thursday due to hazardous travel conditions after heavy rain overnight.

Wilson County Schools: Closed Thursday due to hazardous roadways, officials said.

Nashville weather radar

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville area weather updates: Flood warnings remain after tornado