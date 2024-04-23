Tennessee House, Senate remain at impasse over $1.9B franchise tax bill

Members of a House and Senate conference committee appointed to hammer out a $400 million reform of Tennessee’s franchise tax and up to $1.5 billion in refunds are “at an impasse” after a brief meeting Tuesday morning.

After each chamber laid out their positions during a 20-minute meeting Tuesday, the conference committee adjourned without coming to a compromise.

“I would say that we’re at an impasse. … I really feel like the House version is the one we’re going to stick with,” said Rep. Ryan Williams, R-Cookeville. “In all the years that I’ve been here, I’m not sure we’ve ever been so far apart as it relates to our different views and perspectives on this.”

Rep. Ryan Williams- R- Cookeville, during a House session on March 28, 2024.

Franchise tax package is Gov. Bill Lee’s largest new spending item this year, making up almost 4% of the entire state budget. Eliminating the payment on property tax calculation is expected to cost the state $400 million in revenue beginning this year.

Lee’s proposal also includes $1.5 billion in refunds for up to 100,000 businesses which paid taxes based on the property measure over the last three years. Administration officials have said the refunds are indispensable to avoid lawsuits and court-ordered penalties.

Records obtained by The Tennessean show that the majority of the $1.5 billion in proposed refunds, if approved, would be headed out of state.

Senators suggested the conference committee plan to meet later Tuesday or Wednesday to hear testimony from the Attorney General’s Office and the Lee administration to help House members more thoroughly understand the financial risks to the state.

“I want to be crystal clear. We may not have to worry about that,” said House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland. “Right now we do not have a bill. … I would hope that we all continue to diligently work on this issue and that all interested parties can come together in the waning days of session to address this issue. My hopes are not high at this juncture.”

House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, during a House session on April 22, 2024.

House leadership is pushing for public disclosure of business names and refund amounts — something they say is a “make or break” to the deal — and only one year's worth of refunds.

Williams said he initially opposed offering businesses any refunds because the funds were already paid by “a willing entity who understood and agreed to the terms.”

“Giving a one year rebate was more of an opportunity for us to show the business community that we are good partners,” Williams said.

Senate leaders argue that business names and refund amounts are proprietary taxpayer information protected by state laws, and that three years of rebates are necessary to avoid costly litigation.

“We have deep concerns about transparency and revealing proprietary taxpayer information for people who are applying for a refund,” said Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, R-Franklin.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, R-Franklin, seen here in March for an event related to the ELVIS Act.

Seventeen senators declared a personal interest in the legislation before voting on the franchise tax reform earlier this month.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Bo Watson, R-Hixson, argued that limiting rebates to only one year could lead to a court finding the measure an “inadequate remedy for the problem” because “it would be breaking from what we have historically done.”

“If we don’t take action and we don’t have a remedy and someone is successful in litigating this, the potential risk to the state is multiples of $1.5 billion," Watson said. "The public needs to recognize the financial risk that we’re putting the state in.”

Lamberth on Tuesday argued that offering businesses a $400 million franchise tax cut already "makes us more competitive with other states that currently have cut that type of tax valuation in their code."

He indicated the House is not prepared to budge on requiring public disclosure of business names and rebate amounts.

Lamberth said how much businesses receiving as part of the ongoing $400 million tax cut would remain confidential, as it always has under state law. But support for disclosing who gets the refunds remains strong in the House, he said.

"If we're going to spend almost $2 billion here and a total tax cut and rebate, then the people of Tennessee deserve to know where their taxpayer dollars are going," Lamberth said. "It's an extraordinary circumstance."

Lee said Monday he opposes those transparency measures, and the Senate version does not include them. It remains unclear how much Lee’s family business, the Lee Company, would financially benefit from the refund, something critics of the deal regularly cite.

What House and Senate members agree on

$400 million franchise tax reform eliminating property tax calculation going forward.

Companies that receive a rebate should be required to sign away their ability to sue the state over the tax.

House version

$400 million franchise tax reform eliminating property tax measure going forward.

Requires names and rebate amounts to be made public.

Requires companies receiving a rebate to sign away ability to later sue the state for more.

Rebates would draw from Economic and Community Development credits first.

One-year rebate period.

Senate version

$400 million franchise tax reform eliminating property tax measure going forward.

Requires names and rebate amounts to remain private, protected taxpayer information.

Does not require companies receiving rebates to sign away ability to later sue the state for more.

Three-year rebate period.

Vivian Jones covers state government and politics for The Tennessean. Reach her at vjones@tennessean.com or on X at @Vivian_E_Jones.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee House, Senate remain at impasse on $1.9B franchise tax bill