In break from Tennessee Senate, House franchise tax bill would require public disclosure

A new House version of a $1.9 billion plan to change the Tennessee's franchise tax system would require the state to publicly list the businesses receiving refunds, an effort to inject some transparency into a process muddied by state officials' refusal to release records justifying the overhaul.

House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, filed the amendment to HB 1893, which is up for subcommittee consideration on Wednesday.

Lamberth's version would create a specific carve-out to existing tax privacy law, which requires confidentiality for state tax information, to allow the state to reveal who is receiving a refund and how much they're getting.

"If a company is asking for a rebate, and that's money they're getting from the General Fund, then taxpayers should know who and how much," Lamberth said.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Rep. William Lamberth R- Portland speak to members of the press following session at the state Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Senate Republicans last week batted down an amendment from Sen. Heidi Campbell, D-Nashville, to disclose the businesses that benefit from a refund, arguing it would contradict state law requiring tax refund confidentiality. Campbell's amendment sought to make public any "record, document, or other information pertaining to a refund of franchise tax."

Lamberth said publishing the name and dollar amount could satisfy transparency concerns while keeping broader tax records and documentation private.

The House amendment would also require a company to use any Tennessee economic and development credits to "offset and reduce" their franchise tax refund.

The franchise tax break sailed through the Senate last week, where 16 of the 25 Republican senators present declared a Rule 13 personal interest before voting in favor of the bill. One Democrat, who voted against the bill, also declared a personal interest.

Senate Finance Chair Bo Watson, R-Hixson, said Thursday "nobody likes this solution," a familiar refrain from Republicans who have backed the legislation and argued the tax refund, and its gigantic price tag, is the best path forward to avoid expensive litigation.

Yet, no lawsuit has been filed, and there is no court order demanding Tennessee make these changes. Instead, lawmakers have continually touted a letter from a national law firm as the basis for the legislation.

State officials have refused to disclose the law firm's communication with the state, despite public records requests from The Tennessean. Officials have cited attorney-client privilege and the state law that makes tax information confidential. The Department of Revenue declined to release a redacted version of the law firm's letter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TN House version of $1.9 billion franchise tax bill adds disclosure