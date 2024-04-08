Ten years later, two arrests: Riviera Beach police trace 2014 tire-shop murders to two men

RIVIERA BEACH — Cynthia Oziros said there were moments of doubt about whether the people responsible for murdering her husband in front of his Riviera Beach auto shop 10 years ago would ever be caught.

Oziros said she feared the inability to identify a suspect early on meant the investigation could drag on for years without a resolution. But on Friday, those feelings of doubt were replaced by a sense of relief as Riviera Beach police announced the arrests and recent indictments of two men in the March 4, 2014, murders of Murat Oziros, 54, and Deondre McCoy, 18.

Investigators say Jeffrey Brown, 35, and Lavon Heath, 33, were involved in the fatal shootings of Murat Oziros and McCoy that evening during a robbery in front of the Florida Sunshine Tires and Auto Center on the 1500 block of Avenue E. Their arrests more than 10 years later came after an investigation by the Riviera Beach police's cold case unit, which formed in November 2022 to handle unsolved cases dating as far back as the 1960s.

A grand jury indicted Heath and Brown on March 28 on charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Both men were already in custody on unrelated cases.

"Today is a good day for us and a good day for Riviera Beach and the families," Riviera Beach police chief Michael Coleman said during a news conference at the city's 28th Street substation.

Human trafficking: How a woman and a man will pay for trafficking two teen girls at a Palm Beach County motel

Standing next to her sons, Jasper and Gregory, Cynthia Oziros, said she was grateful of efforts by investigators to resolve the case.

"When they say 'cold case,' to them it's a big job and lot of things that they have to do," she said. "But behind the words 'cold cases' is us, family members and other people. There are real lives that are involved in this and real people. … We have justice for our family, and now we can move on."

McCoy's family did not attend the news conference.

Investigators previously reported that Murat Oziros, the owner of the tire shop, and McCoy, an employee and family friend, were preparing to close the business for the night when a gun-wielding man approached them and opened fire. Both men died at a hospital.

The shooter was seen getting into a gray or blue Chrysler 300, which was occupied by another man, police said in the days after the murders. Investigators said no money was taken, but a gold necklace that belonged to Oziros was stolen.

Dead behind the wheel: Boynton man facing murder charge after BMW driver found fatally shot at I-95 onramp

DNA from guns seized in West Palm Beach case helped Riviera Beach solve cold case

Riviera Beach Police Detective John MacVeigh speaks to media on Frida regarding the arrests of two men in a 2014 double murder.

Detective John MacVeigh, a former FBI special agent now assigned to Riviera Beach's cold case unit, said DNA evidence from an unrelated West Palm Beach robbery helped Riviera Beach solve its case.

MacVeigh said Brown and Heath were taken into custody by West Palm Beach police in connection to armed robberies and shootings that occurred prior to the tire shop shop murders.

At the time of their arrests, Brown and Heath had weapons in vehicles that West Palm Beach investigators seized. Two of the guns were test-fired and entered a law-enforcement database, which revealed a ballistics match to shell cases recovered from the tire shop shooting scene.

MacVeigh said the cold case unit, made of three detectives, began their investigation by reviewing case files and re-interviewing witnesses, and then started doing DNA testing on weapons found in the West Palm Beach case.

"The conclusion of those was that the DNA linked it to the two suspects we have now in custody," MacVeigh said.

Was it an infant? Police investigate discovery of human remains at West Palm garbage plant

He said Brown and Heath had been involved in a series of armed robberies around that time and took the gold necklace from Murat Oziros. McCoy was a tire shop employee and family friend who was helping Oziros move tires back into his shop as the business was closing for the day.

“(Brown and Heath) had had committed, that we know of, at least two other robberies of just people in the streets, MacVeigh said. "They were just pulling up, jumping out, using stolen vehicles. People were turning over their property, but they were getting shot anyway. In this situation, the owner was basically (not resisting) and these guys just jumped out for no reason whatsoever, robbed him and shot him.”

West Palm Beach homicide suspect faces murder charge from separate shooting incident in February

Cynthia Oziros speaks during a Riviera Beach news conference Friday announcing the arrests of two men in the March 2014 killing of her husband, Murat Oziros.

Heath has been in custody at the Palm Beach County Jail since March 7, following his arrest in a separate homicide that occurred outside a Riviera Beach gas station. Investigators said Heath shot and killed 42-year-old Calbert Dawson in February following an argument between the men outside the Chevron gas station on West Blue Heron Boulevard, near President Barack Obama Highway.

Heath, who has listed addresses in West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale, is being represented by the Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office in both cases.

Brown is currently in the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections serving time on drug-related charges. He is due to complete his prison sentence in October, records show.

Cynthia Oziros said that her husband was pursuing the "American dream" when he moved to the United States from Haiti in the late 1970s. In addition to the tire and auto center, Murat Oziros also owned a landscaping business in Boca Raton. Cynthia said her husband was motivated by a desire to provide for their children.

"He loved his kids. He did everything for his kids. He made sure that they had everything they needed," she said. "He came over here from Haiti and started building a family and that's what he wanted. He wanted the American dream and he tried his best."

Maj. Josh Lewis, who leads the Rivera Beach Police Department's investigative unit, vowed that the work of the cold case team will lead to more arrests.

"If you commit a crime in this city, I don't care if it is in 1970, I don't care if it's in 1980, 1990, we will find you. We will do what we need to do make sure that you're brought to justice," Lewis said.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Cold case arrests: Riviera Beach police trace 2014 murders to two men