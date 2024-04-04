How a woman and a man will pay for trafficking two teen girls at a Palm Beach County motel

WEST PALM BEACH — A federal judge has sentenced a woman and a man who pleaded guilty in January to the sex trafficking of two teenage girls last year at a Lake Worth Beach motel to nine or more years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg imposed a sentence of 16 years and eight months for Maria Barrios Calero and nine years for Ricardo Tobon Flores during separate hearings on Tuesday, April 2, at the federal courthouse in West Palm Beach.

Rosenberg also ordered that Calero and Tobon each be placed on 15 years of probation at the end of their sentences. Neither of them spoke during their respective hearings.

Human trafficking: He threatened gun violence when two girls withheld sex. Now a Royal Palm man will pay.

What is human trafficking and why is it a crime?

Under state and federal law, human trafficking is described as the use of fraud, force or coercion to exploit another person for sex, labor or domestic servitude. Hotels and motels, key parts of Florida's tourism economy, have long been a focus of efforts to spot and stop it.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested both Calero and Flores in August 2023 after an employee at the Lago Motor Inn on South Dixie Highway contacted local authorities to report suspicious activity involving minors.

Investigators said Calero attempted to sell the girls into prostitution and arranged for them to have "dates" with Flores at the motel. Flores paid each girl $200 while seeking sexual favors, investigators said.

Extradited on murder charge: Palm Beach Gardens man returns after years in Northern Ireland prison

During Tuesday's hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Schiller requested that Rosenberg depart from Flores' minimum sentencing guideline of 10 years, citing his willingness to cooperate with prosecutors and testify against Calero.

Schiller sought a stiffer penalty against Calero, describing her as the organizer of the human-trafficking operation and noting that she was free on bond at the time of her arrest for a case in Texas in which she was accused of conspiring to transport undocumented immigrants.

Get a discount: Have unpaid traffic tickets or overdue court fines? Here's how to pay them off

Prosecutor: Woman led human-trafficking scheme at Lake Worth motel

One of the victims in the Lake Worth Beach case told investigators Calero engaged in acts of prostitution and tried to coach her on how to interact with men and obtain clients. The girl said she was afraid of Calero and told investigators she was concerned about being deported to her country of birth, which she identified as Honduras.

Schiller described Calero as "broken" in asking the court to impose the maximum penalty. Under the sentencing scoring guidelines, Calero faced up to 24 years and five months in prison

"She has no respect for the laws of our country and it's time that she is sentenced appropriately to understand what that means," Schiller said while issuing his sentencing recommendation.

Federal Public Defender Scott Berry requested a maximum sentence of 15 years, citing sentences imposed upon other defendants facing similar charge.

Dr. Sheila Rapa, a forensic psychologist, testified on behalf the defense. She told the court Calero exhibited signs of bipolar and post-traumatic stress disorders stemming from a history of abuse that began as a child.

One of Calero's relatives spoke, telling the court he hopes Calero will get the proper help she needs.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Woman, man sentenced for human trafficking of two Florida girls