Was it an infant? Police investigate discovery of human remains at West Palm garbage plant

WEST PALM BEACH — Police are investigating the discovery of the remains of what appeared to be an infant in a pile of trash at a Solid Waste Authority plant on the outskirts of West Palm Beach.

According to police statement, an SWA employee contacted investigators shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, to report the finding on the tipping floor of the Renewable Energy Facility at 6501 N. Jog Road, near the Water Catchment Area west of Florida's Turnpike.

West Palm Beach police detectives recovered the body parts believed to be those of a child, police spokesperson Mike Jachles said.

Detectives and crime scene investigators spent the night of April 2 searching through piles on the indoor facility's tipping floor, which is used by garbage trucks to unload collected trash.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office collected the remains in an effort to identify them, and detectives are reviewing surveillance-camera footage and the movement of trucks at the facility, Jachles said.

Anyone with information is asked to West Palm Beach Police Department Sgt. Dennis Hardiman at 561-822-1896, or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS (8477).

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: West Palm Beach police discover human remains at county trash plant