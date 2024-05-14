Temps normalize in Bucks County, South Jersey on Tuesday, May 14, but expect weeklong rain

It'll be nearly the weekend before anyone in Bucks County and South Jersey enjoys any sustained sunshine, as the threat of rain will hitch a ride with normalizing temperatures for the next several days, beginning on Tuesday, May 14.

If you’re getting ready to head out for the day or just want to know what to expect, here’s a look at the forecast from the National Weather Service.

What’s the weather in Bucks County?

Temperatures on Tuesday, May 14, in Bucks County will rebound from a chilly Mother's Day weekend and should reach the mid 70s, said Amanda Lee, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

But that relative burst of warmth will also bring the threat of rain. Otherwise, it will be a cloudy Tuesday in Bucks County.

"Overall for the next couple of days at least, we will be mainly looking at southwest and southerly winds, meaning we will be drawing air from the southern region of the United States," Lee said. "With that in mind, that is why we are going to see increasing moisture going into Tuesday, and especially Tuesday night."

What’s the weather in South Jersey?

Lee said conditions will be similar in South Jersey as the threat of rain will persist on Tuesday. Daytime highs should reach the mid 70s.

A sliver of sun may break through in South Jersey Tuesday morning, but it will otherwise be a mostly cloudy, humid day. Rain could develop over South Jersey Tuesday afternoon.

"We are going to be seeing increasing moisture as we go into Tuesday and especially Tuesday night," Lee said. "Then the chances of rain are going to increase again.

"There will be widespread rain Tuesday night into Wednesday."

Forecasts for Bucks County and South Jersey

Wednesday will essentially be a washout, as rain is expected to begin before the morning rush hour and linger throughout the afternoon. Wednesday's highs in Bucks County will struggle to reach the mid 60s, according to the National Weather Service's 7-day outlook for Bucks County.

The sun may break momentarily break through in spots Thursday morning, as daytime highs are expected to reach the low 70s.

The average seasonal temperature for the Bucks County-South Jersey region is 74 degrees.

It will rain for most of the day Wednesday in South Jersey as well, with an easterly wind holding temperatures to the mid 60s, according to the National Weather Service's 7-day outlook for South Jersey.

As it stand right now, Thursday is shaping up to be a partly sunny day in South Jersey, with highs nearing 73 degrees.

Temperatures should be seasonal across the Delaware Valley on Tuesday, May 14, but cloudy conditions and the threat of rain will persist at least through Thursday.

Stay tuned for further updates as weather conditions may vary throughout the day. Remember to check back tomorrow for the latest weather forecast for the area.

