Forecast could deliver wind, rain for Mother’s Day; how long will it stick around?

Mothers in Bucks County and South Jersey will need to pin down their bonnets throughout Mother's Day weekend, as the unseasonably cool and inclement weather pattern continues to settle over the Delaware Valley.

What’s the weather in Bucks County?

The best chance for any sun this weekend will be Saturday afternoon, when a shard or two of sunshine may shoot through otherwise overcast skies, said Eric Hoeflich, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"It's not the nicest weekend, but it won't be a complete washout either," Hoeflich said. "It dries out a bit on Saturday, which should be a mainly dry day. It will be relatively cool on Saturday in Bucks County, with temperatures in the low to mid 60s."

Daylong rain will put a damper on Mother's Day in Bucks County, Hoeflich said.

"Rain will move in on Mother's Day Sunday, and there may be rumbles of thunder further south," Hoeflich said. "Sunday will also be cloudy and cool, with temperatures in upper 50s to lower 60s."

What’s the weather in South Jersey?

Hoeflich said Mother's Day weekend in South Jersey will be equally drab, with the added cautions of a coastal flood advisory.

There will be possible breaks of sun Saturday afternoon in South Jersey, when daytime temperatures will reach a below-normal 62 degrees.

Daylong rain is expected on Mother's Day in South Jersey, and it will be quite chilly, with temperatures only reaching the upper 50s.

Forecasts for Bucks County and South Jersey

Peeking ahead, Hoeflich said temperatures in Bucks County and South Jersey will begin to moderate next week, but the threat of rain will remain.

Monday is shaping up to be partly sunny with daytime highs nearing 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service's 7-day outlook for Bucks County. Rain returns throughout the day on Tuesday, which will otherwise be a mostly cloudy day with highs nearing 77 degrees.

More rain is in store on Wednesday, which will mostly cloudy all day. Highs on Wednesday in Bucks County should hover around 72 degrees.

It will be mostly clear across the Delaware in South Jersey on Monday, when temperatures will bounce back nicely into the mid 70s, according to the weather service's 7-day outlook for South Jersey.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, and rain is expected in the afternoon hours. Tuesday's highs in South Jersey should still reach the upper 70s.

More rain is expected on Wednesday in South Jersey, with temperatures only reaching the low 70s.

The National Weather Service said a threat of coastal flooding will last at least through early Saturday, May 11. Mother's Day weekend will be unseasonably cold in Bucks County and South Jersey.

