Bucks County Mother’s Day spots to toast and celebrate mom for all she does

We might not like to admit it out loud, but moms can be kind of cool sometimes.

And yes, she would like to try that restaurant, bar, brewery or winery she’s heard so much about — except that she’s been so busy taking care of everyone she loves.

So, if you’re looking for a way to make the cool mom in your life feel extra loved this Mother’s Day, then treat her to the day out she deserves where she can enjoy sipping on craft cocktails, sampling a beer or wine flight or diving into a fun new dish while taking in the views.

Throughout Bucks County there are tons of great choices, but to help inspire you, here are a few trendy locations offering unique food and drink experiences:

Neshaminy Creek Brewing, Croydon and Dublin

Neshaminy Creek Brewing currently has taprooms in Croydon and Dublin. Harleysville will be its first Montgomery County location.

In addition to enjoying their rotating selection of craft beers, Neshaminy Creek Brewing will be offering a few extras at each of their locations in honor of Mother’s Day.

At its taproom and beer garden in Croydon, the brewery will feature permanent jewelry by Inspiring Synergy Studio and a build-your-own-bouquet station, along with live acoustic music by Michael Trycheck from 2 – 5 p.m. and 3 Rooosters food truck all day. $5 mimosas, Bloody Marys and wine will also be available.

The Dublin taproom will feature a build-your-own-bouquet station, and live acoustic music singer-songwriter Nicole Gordon, along with $5 mimosas, Bloody Marys and wine. The brewery is located at The Station, where you’ll also have a number of food vendors to choose from, including Itri Wood Fire Pizza, Taqueria Tlaxcali, Nina’s Waffles and Manhattan Bagel.

Go: 909 Ray Ave., Croydon; 215-458-7081; 139 N. Main St., Dublin; 215-486-4433; neshaminycreekbrewing.com

Itri Wood Fired Pizza, Bristol

Itri is the perfect spot for the mom looking for a casual-chic setting to sit back and indulge in wood fired pizza, beautifully plated salads, shareable sides, specialty cocktails, craft beer and more. You can also find their pizzas at Itri's satellite location in Dublin. A few examples from their menu include:

Carbonara Wood Fired Pizza topped with béchamel, bacon, egg and mozzarella.

Burratta Salad made with balsamic glaze, arugula, prosciutto, maldon and topped with focaccia bread.

Ernie’s Wings wood-fired and made using a house-made buffalo sauce topped with sesame seeds and scallions and served with buttermilk ranch.

Bristol Mule made with Stateside vodka, basil, agave, lime, ginger beer and Angostura bitters.

Go: 310 Mill St., Bristol; 215-458-8419; 139 N. Main St., Dublin; 215-798-6701; itriwoodfired.com

Trolley Barn Public Market, Quakertown

The Trolley Barn Public Market, in Quakertown, features a wide range of food and beverage vendors inside an indoor marketplace.

Home to a Doan Distillery, Two Rivers Brewing Company, Black River Farms Winery, Red Door Coffee Roaster and several food vendors, the Trolley Barn offers plenty of options to satisfy mom and the entire family. Take your pick from a wide range food offerings, including ramen, Mediterranean, pizza, barbecue, crepes and ice cream.

The family-friendly marketplace, set inside a historic brick building, has plenty of tables and seating inside. Or if the weather is nice, head outside to The Yard, Trolley Barn’s wine, beer and spirit garden with open-air seating and firepits.

Go: 108 E. Broad St., Quakertown; trolleybarnpublicmarket.com

More things to do this weekend in Bucks: Free music fest, BucksMont Bonzeroo, takes place in towns across Bucks County, Montco

M.O.M.’s Maxwell’s on Main, Doylestown

The brunch menu at Maxwell's on Main, in Doylestown Borough, includes a number of Creole-inspired dishes and appetizers, including these deviled eggs topped with pork belly cracklins.

For Creole-inspired dishes, specialty cocktails and craft beer accompanied by live jazz music, the speakeasy brunch at Maxwell’s on Main is the place to go. Start off your meal with a 32 oz. Mammoth mimosa and a complimentary house cured bacon, while you peruse the menu, which includes favorites such as:

Deviled Eggs topped with pork belly cracklins

Eggs Bayou poached eggs and andouille sausage on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.

MoMs Classic Chicken and Waffles deep fried chicken breast and thigh on top of cornbread waffles with collard greens and maple chipotle syrup

Jambalaya made with shrimp, tasso ham and andouille sausage

Go: 37 N. Main St., Doylestown; 215-340-1880; momsdoylestown.com

The Mixing Room, Bensalem

The Mixing Room, a new taproom at Broken Goblet Brewery, offers its beers by Broken Goblet, Trauger Brewing and Lucky Cat Brewing Company, along with handcrafted cocktails, food and live music in a comfortable and stylish setting.

A new addition to Bensalem’s food and drink scene, The Mixing Room at Broken Goblet Brewery offers Mutual Respect Brewery Collective beers, handcrafted cocktails, food and live music in a comfortable and stylish setting.

The Mixing Room is also home to Café Dilla, which serves up a selection of appetizers, quesadillas and gourmet hot dogs.

Go: 2500 State Road, Bensalem; 267-812-5653; brokengoblet.com

Karla’s, New Hope

Karla's Restaurant, in New Hope, offers a mix of traditional brunch dishes and some fun favorites, including this Russian Brunch, an orange vodka martini made with blood orange juice and champagne.

Stepping inside Karla’s with its ivy-covered Colonial brick building located along a charming side street in downtown New Hope, feels a bit like walking into a cozy European bistro. On Sunday, this local favorite serves up a mix of traditional brunch dishes and some fun specialties all made from scratch and cooked to order. They also offer a full bar menu including mimosas, Bloody Marys and other classic cocktails. A couple of popular items include:

Waffle Benedict made two poached eggs, provolone cheese, pork roll and chipotle hollandaise over Nina's Liege waffles

The Russian Brunch is an orange vodka martini made with blood orange juice and champagne

Go: 5 W. Mechanic St., New Hope; 215-862-2612; karlasnewhope.com

Step inside this Hilltown farmhouse: 2024 Bucks County Designer House features historic Hilltown farm. Tours through May 26

Bitchin’ Kitten Brewery, Morrisville

Designer, Bryon Thompson, of Buckingham, works inside Bitchin' Kitten Brewery, in Morrisville, ahead of its opening in 2021. (File Photo)

As Bucks County’s only cat-themed brewery, Bitchin’ Kitten sets the scene for a fun and casual Mother’s Day out where you can sip on handcrafted beers with fun feline names, as well as wines and cocktails paired with a full menu of appetizers, tacos, handhelds, salads, vegetarian and vegan dishes, and desserts.

In honor of Mother’s Day, or “Meowther’s Day” as they call it, the taproom is offering one free pint or glass of wine for all moms who visit that day.

Go: 58B E. Bridge St., Morrisville; 267-799-5348; bitchinkitten.com

Bishop Estate Vineyard and Winery, Perkasie

Customers enjoy the wine and the atmosphere of Bishop Estate Vineyard and Winery's historical barn & our "coop" area, which is one of many tasting areas on the Perkasie farm.

Bishop Estate, located on a farm dating back to the 1800s, provides several inviting spaces to relax and enjoy a wine tasting, from its rustic tasting room inside a historic bank barn to the outside deck and patio areas furnished with Adirondack chairs and fire pits where you can look out onto the vineyards. This Sunday will feature Scratch Kitchen food truck and live music by James Lauchmen.

And as a special Mother’s Day treat, they are offering a cupcake and wine pairing event by Pink Skirt Desserts. Tickets for this event are available online.

Go: 2730 Hilltown Pike, Perkasie; 215-249-3559; bishopestatepa.com

Warwick Farm Brewing, Jamison

Jordan Bowser, left, tasting room manager at Warwick Farm Brewing, serves beers to Jenna Scull, center, of Yardley, and Rachel MacAyley, of Philadelphia, inside the brewery's new tasting room on Friday, February 11, 2022.

With its pole barn-inspired taproom and wraparound porch overlooking the rolling countryside and a bucolic biergarten set against its hops fields, Warwick Farm Brewing provides plenty of room for guests to peacefully enjoy handcrafted beers while taking in the beauty of Bucks County.

Three food vendors will be on-site Sunday, including Rita’s Water Ice, Have a Ball food truck and Spuddy Buddy Fry Factory.

Go: 800 Almshouse Road, Jamison; 215-792-7599; warwickfarmbrewing.com

More ways to celebrate Mother's Day in Bucks County

27 restaurants offering brunch in Bucks: Craving brunch this weekend? Have your pick from one of these 27 Bucks County restaurants

Riverfront restaurants in Bucks Couny: Dine with a view at one of these 14 restaurants along the Delaware River in Bucks County

Reporter Michele Haddon covers local news, small business, economic development, community revitalization, art and culture for The Intelligencer and Bucks County Courier Times at PhillyBurbs.com. Please considering supporting local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Where to celebrate Mother's Day in Bucks County for drinks and more