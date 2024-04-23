Teenager arrested and charged in Easter Sunday death of woman in Columbus, police say

One teenager has been arrested and charged in the March death of a woman in Columbus, according to Columbus police.

Jania Mobley, 17, died following a shooting on Easter Sunday in the area of the 2800 block of 10th street, police said previously.

Police said an investigation revealed probable cause on Amarion Boone, 19, as one of the shooters in Mobley’s death.

Boone was arrested Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. Friday, according to the news release.

Jania Mobley and Chris Collins were both shot and killed on the same day and in the same area, according to Ledger-Enquirer reporting.

Police said initial investigation reports revealed that the killings of Mobley and Collins were separate incidents that occurred in the same area one after another.

The investigation revealed the vehicle Mobley was found in appeared to be shot at with a different weapon than the one identified in Collins’ death.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information on either case to call 911 or call Sgt. Robert Nicholas at (706) 225-4363.