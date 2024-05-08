Teenager and 20-year-old charged with murder following shooting, SC sheriff says

Two young men were charged with murder after another was shot, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

In addition to murder, both 19-year-old Jaheim Clary and 20-year-old Zayquwan Taylor also were charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the sheriff’s department said Tuesday in a news release.

The charges stem from a fatal shooting on May 1.

At about 9 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Cottage Court, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s in the Eastover area, between Bluff Road and Congaree Road.

At the scene, deputies said they found a person — later identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office as 22-year-old Eastover resident Tobias E. Williams — who appeared to have been shot in the head. Williams was lying outside near a driveway, according to the sheriff’s department.

No other injuries were reported.

Clary was arrested on the night of the shooting, while Taylor was taken into custody May 2, the sheriff’s department said. Information about how investigators connected Clary and Taylor to the shooting was not available.

There was no word about a motive for the shooting.

The sheriff’s department said both Clary and Taylor were taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. No bond was set for either man, and both remain in custody, jail records show.