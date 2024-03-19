Teen suspect charged after Nashville security guard gunned down on St. Patrick's Day

Nashville police arrested a 19-year-old — one of three suspects — after an armed security guard was killed in a shooting on St. Patrick's Day.

Isaiah Moore on Tuesday morning was taken into custody on charges of criminal homicide and vehicle burglary, according to jail records.

Maurice Thomas, Jr., 33, was shot early Sunday morning, police said. He was patrolling the parking lot of Illuzion Bar and Lounge on Murfreesboro Pike around 2 a.m. when he came in contact with multiple car burglars.

"The defendant can be seen on security footage looking into car windows and at one point jumping through a broken window of one of the parked vehicles," an arrest affidavit for Moore said.

Security footage appears to show Thomas and the suspected burglars get into an argument, according to the affidavit.

"The suspects are observed firing their handguns at the victim, striking him numerous times in the legs and lower body," the affidavit said.

It was not clear if Thomas was able to return fire from his own weapon. He was hit 13 times.

The suspects fled the scene in a maroon, Chevrolet Cruze, according to the affidavit.

Thomas was found in the parking lot with no pulse, according to the affidavit. The Nashville Fire Department took Thomas to Vanderbilt University Medical Center while attempting to resuscitate him. Thomas was ultimately pronounced dead at the hospital, the affidavit said.

Moore is being held without bond on the criminal homicide charge.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Police arrest one after Nashville security guard killed in shooting