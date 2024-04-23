Teen reflects after being shot, seeing father shot in Baton Rouge shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 17-year-old reflects on the traumatic experience after seeing her father shot by a family member.

“I told him I needed him, I’m about to be 18, I’m about to be a woman. I need him,” said Iyennia Harrell.

Harrell has gone through what no 17-year-old should ever have to. She witnessed the murder of her father, Norris Robinson.

She said the accused gunman was her cousin 21-year-old Terrell Walker. He was arrested four days after her father’s murder.

“I’m your little cousin, you’re supposed to protect me, if anything,” said Harrell. “You took away my whole heart and I could have lost my life too.”

We interviewed her by Facetime from her hospital bed at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge. Walker was also charged with shooting Harrell. It happened on April 12. She and her father were visiting family on Sycamore Street. An argument broke out between her father and Walker. Harrell tried to break it up.

“Terrell pulled out a gun and about three seconds later, he ended up shooting me in my chest,” said Harrell.

The bullet missed her heart by two inches. At first, she didn’t know she had been shot until she saw blood.

“Once I laid on the ground and blood started to come out, that’s when I started panicking,” said Harrell.

But it got worse. She said Walker shot her father.

“Terrell ended up shooting my dad in the chest. I don’t know how many times but he ended up shooting him in the chest,” said Harrell. “He fell down to his knees and he shot him in the back.”

She was losing strength and laid down in the driveway six inches from her father.

“He was on the left side, to the left of me and I just looked over, his eyes were rolled to the back of his head,” said Harrell.

She knew her father was dead.

“So I know he instantly died and it looked like he was lifeless on the ground,” said Harrell.

They were both rushed to the hospital. Her father was pronounced dead. She was released from the hospital a few days ago. Her physical scars will heal but the emotional ones never will.

“It’s hard, my daddy is my best friend, it’s hard,” said Harrell.

