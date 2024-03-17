Teen who pulled gun on spring breakers in New Smyrna Beach charged as adult

A 16-year-old who pulled a gun amid a crowd of spring breakers in New Smyrna Beach on Thursday has been charged as an adult, court records show.

Felixander Solis-Guzman, of Lakeland, was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail on Thursday on three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of tampering with evidence, delinquent in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, improper exhibition of a firearm, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and resisting arrest with violence.

He was initially taken to the Volusia Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Daytona Beach.

More: Police make another gun-related spring break arrest in New Smyrna Beach

Man shoots brother over marijuana New Smyrna Beach shooter who caused two schools and a hospital to lock down arrested

Volusia County deputies said that on Thursday around 3:45 p.m., while patrolling an area of the beach just north of Flagler Avenue, they heard a crowd yelling, then dispersing with people shouting “He has a gun!”

Deputies ran toward the scene and saw Solis-Guzman wielding a handgun. The deputies drew their firearms and advanced toward the suspect while ordering him to drop the gun, a sheriff's Facebook post stated

Felixander Solis-Guzman

Instead of complying with deputies' orders, Solis-Guzman ran through the crowd and headed into the ocean throwing the gun and a bag into the water, deputies said.

Solis-Guzman surrendered to deputies with his hands up. No injuries were reported in the incident, deputies said.

Deputies recovered both the gun and the bag from the water. The bag held 20 small plastic baggies of marijuana, according to deputies.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Teen charged as adult for pulling gun on New Smyrna spring breakers