New Smyrna Beach shooter who caused two schools and a hospital to lock down arrested

A Sebring man wanted for shooting his brother in the leg with a shotgun over a marijuana dispute in New Smyrna Beach last week prompting lockdowns at two schools and a hospital was arrested on Monday, authorities said.

Joshua Corlett, 25, was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail on aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He remained locked up Tuesday on $250,000 bail.

An arrest report by New Smyrna Beach police states that Corlett shot his 27-year-old brother, Shawn Corlett, after they argued over marijuana belonging to Joshua Corlett, which Shawn Corlett smoked.

The shooting occurred at 8:26 a.m. in the 900 block of Myrtle Ave. on Thursday.

The incident prompted school officials to lockdown New Smyrna Beach High School and New Smyrna Beach Middle School.

Shawn Corlett was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona, and the hospital was placed on lockdown as Joshua Corlett was still at large, police said.

Shooting followed argument over marijuana, gun

Shawn Corlett told police that Joshua Corlett stays in a shed in the back of his father's Myrtle Avenue home whenever he visits from Sebring.

On Thursday, Shawn Corlett said his brother woke him up as he slept on a couch and asked him if he had been to the shed, smoked his marijuana, and messed with his guns, the arrest report shows.

Shawn Corlett admitted smoking the marijuana, and then walked to the shed where Joshua Corlett found his gun under a blanket, police said.

"You stole my weed, I don't want you around here, so leave," police said Joshua Corlett told his brother.

When Shawn Corlett argued that it was his father's house and that his brother lived in Sebring, Joshua Corlett shot him, the report detailed.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida man arrested in shooting that locked down schools