Police make another gun-related spring break arrest in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH — An 18-year-old man on the way here to spring break was arrested Friday after police found a handgun inside the car he was driving.

Ronny Bengochea-Chinea, 18, of Lakeland, is charged with carrying a concealed firearm, according to Volusia County jail records. In a Facebook post, Port Orange police stated that they found the handgun along with marijuana and an extended magazine in the car after stopping Bengochea-Chinea and a 16-year-old passenger. New Smyrna Beach Police were also involved in the arrest.

Bengochea-Chinea was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail where he was held overnight on $5,000 bond, jail records show. The 16-year-old was taken to the Volusia Family Resource Center, according to the Port Orange police Facebook post.

The arrest occurred one day after a 16-year-old, also from Lakeland, pulled a gun amid a crowd of spring breakers on New Smyrna Beach. The teen was arrested Thursday after running into the ocean and tossing the gun along with marijuana into the surf, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

According to Florida Statutes, a person must be 21 or older to obtain a concealed weapon permit, with the exception of honorably discharged U.S. military veterans.

