When does spring break end? Where can I avoid spring breakers in Florida?

Most Floridians start asking themselves one question around the middle of March every year: When will spring break end?

As usual, the first few weeks of March filled Florida beaches with spring breakers from all over the state and country (but not in Miami). And to some locals, it may feel like it will never end.

Here’s when you can expect the crowds of people to die down, which weeks are peak spring break weeks and spring break schedules for colleges and universities in Florida.

What are peak spring break weeks in Florida?

Spring break season peaks in mid-March. In other words, we’re in the thick of it.

Although spring break times range from the first week of March to mid-April, most Florida schools have their spring breaks scheduled for the second and third weeks of March, hovering around or including St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Where can I avoid spring breakers in Florida?

If you really want to avoid throngs of college students, you could plan a trip to a college town like Tallahassee or Gainesville for the weekend of that university’s spring break.

Neither of these towns boast white sand beaches or snorkeling, but there are plenty of things to pique your interest. What sounds better: Trying to find a spot on one of Florida’s crowded beaches, or exploring the only caverns in Florida?

If you do want to visit the beach but don’t want to run into spring breakers, Miami Beach recently broke up with spring break. The city has put safety measures in place for Spring Break and even invoked a midnight curfew for the public’s safety this weekend (Friday, March 15, through Monday, March 18 at 6 a.m.).

To see all the ways Miami Beach is cracking down on spring break partying, visit the city’s website here.

Is April still spring break in Florida?

There are no Florida colleges or universities that will be observe spring break in April. And there are only four school districts that take their spring break during that time.

What month is spring break for most schools?

March is the most popular month for spring break. Crowded beaches and herds of college students should die down by April.

Spring break 2024 dates for Florida universities

Spring break 2024 dates for Florida colleges

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: 2024 spring break dates for Florida colleges, universities and schools