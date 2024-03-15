When does spring break end? Where can I avoid spring breakers in Florida?
Most Floridians start asking themselves one question around the middle of March every year: When will spring break end?
As usual, the first few weeks of March filled Florida beaches with spring breakers from all over the state and country (but not in Miami). And to some locals, it may feel like it will never end.
Here’s when you can expect the crowds of people to die down, which weeks are peak spring break weeks and spring break schedules for colleges and universities in Florida.
What are peak spring break weeks in Florida?
Spring break season peaks in mid-March. In other words, we’re in the thick of it.
Although spring break times range from the first week of March to mid-April, most Florida schools have their spring breaks scheduled for the second and third weeks of March, hovering around or including St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
Where can I avoid spring breakers in Florida?
If you really want to avoid throngs of college students, you could plan a trip to a college town like Tallahassee or Gainesville for the weekend of that university’s spring break.
Neither of these towns boast white sand beaches or snorkeling, but there are plenty of things to pique your interest. What sounds better: Trying to find a spot on one of Florida’s crowded beaches, or exploring the only caverns in Florida?
If you do want to visit the beach but don’t want to run into spring breakers, Miami Beach recently broke up with spring break. The city has put safety measures in place for Spring Break and even invoked a midnight curfew for the public’s safety this weekend (Friday, March 15, through Monday, March 18 at 6 a.m.).
To see all the ways Miami Beach is cracking down on spring break partying, visit the city’s website here.
Is April still spring break in Florida?
There are no Florida colleges or universities that will be observe spring break in April. And there are only four school districts that take their spring break during that time.
What month is spring break for most schools?
March is the most popular month for spring break. Crowded beaches and herds of college students should die down by April.
Spring break 2024 dates for Florida universities
Bethune Cookman College (Daytona Beach): March 4-9
Florida A&M University (Tallahassee): March 11-15
Florida Atlantic University (Boca Raton): March 2-8
Florida Gulf Coast University (Fort Myers): March 3-9
Florida International University (Miami): Feb. 26 - March 2
Florida Polytechnic University (Lakeland): March 2-10
Florida State University (Tallahassee): March 11-15
New College of Florida (Sarasota): March 18-22
University of Central Florida (Orlando): March 18-23
University of Florida (Gainesville): March 9-16
University of North Florida (Jacksonville): March 18-22
University of South Florida (Tampa): March 11-17
University of West Florida (Pensacola): March 25-31
Spring break 2024 dates for Florida colleges
Broward College (Davie): March 4-10
Chipola College (Marianna): March 18-22
College of Central Florida (Ocala): March 11-17
Daytona State College (Daytona Beach): March 11-15
Eastern Florida State College (Cocoa): March 25-31
Florida Gateway College (Lake City): March 15-22
College of the Florida Keys (Key West): March 16-24
Florida SouthWestern State College (Fort Myers): March 11-17
Florida State College at Jacksonville (Jacksonville): March 18-24
Gulf Coast State College (Panama City): March 16-22
Hillsborough Community College (Tampa): March 11-17
Indian River State College (Fort Pierce): March 11-17
Lake–Sumter State College (Leesburg): March 10-17
Miami Dade College (Miami): March 25-31
North Florida College (Madison): March 11-15
Northwest Florida State College (Niceville): March 18-22
Palm Beach State College (Lake Worth): March 4-10
Pasco–Hernando State College (New Port Richey): March 4-10
Pensacola State College (Pensacola): March 25-31
Polk State College (Winter Haven): March 11-17
Santa Fe College (Gainesville): March 11-15
Seminole State College of Florida (Sanford): March 17-24
South Florida State College (Avon Park): March 11-15
St. Johns River State College (Palatka): March 18-22
St. Petersburg College (St. Petersburg): March 10-16
State College of Florida, Manatee–Sarasota (Bradenton): March 4-8
Tallahassee Community College (Tallahassee): March 11-15
Valencia College (Orlando): March 18-24
This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: 2024 spring break dates for Florida colleges, universities and schools