Teen faces multiple animal cruelty charges for allegedly throwing cat out window of car

A 16-year-old boy will face animal cruelty charges after he allegedly killed a cat by throwing out of the window of a moving car Monday night near Brimfield.

The Peoria County State's Attorney's Office said that the teenager was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and a depiction of animal cruelty for his alleged role in throwing the feline out a moving car Monday night along westbound U.S. 150 near Brimfield, with the incident being recorded for post on Snapchat.

Peoria County Animal Protection Services found the dead cat Tuesday and informed the Peoria County Sheriff's Office, who began an investigation into the incident. Witnesses said that the cat had actually belonged to someone who had left the country and the boy had been tasked with disposing of the feline.

During an interview with sheriff's deputies on Wednesday, the boy admitted his actions and was arrested. He spent the night in the Peoria County Juvenile Center, but was released Thursday over the objections of prosecutors.

The case will remain in juvenile court and will not be transferred to an adult court due to the defendant's lack of legal history. Those with further information on the case are asked to contact the sheriff's office at (309) 697-8515.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Teen facing animal cruelty charges for throwing cat out of car