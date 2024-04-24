Teenager arrested after allegedly throwing cat out of moving vehicle, killing it

A 16-year-old was arrested in Peoria County for allegedly killing a cat by throwing it out the window of a moving car.

The Peoria Sheriff's Office was alerted to the incident on Tuesday after Peoria County Animal Protective Services located a dead cat in a road in the 19300 block of West Route 150.

Peoria deputies were also made aware of a Snapchat video the suspect had made on Monday night in which he recorded himself throwing the cat out of a vehicle window while traveling at a high rate of speed.

"Witnesses came forward during the investigation and shared the video with deputies and stated the cat originally belong to someone that moved out of the country and the cat was passed to the 16-year-old male through a mutual friend to 'get rid of,'" the Peoria Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

The teenager admitted to police in an interview on Wednesday that they threw the cat out the window of a vehicle, killing it.

They were booked into the juvenile detention center and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and depiction of animal cruelty.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Teen charged with animal cruelty after throwing cat out car window