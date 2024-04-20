Teen dies in I-270 St. Louis County crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One teenager died in a crash Friday on Interstate 270 in west St. Louis County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP has identified the victim as 18-year-old Zachary Gonzalez of Florissant, Missouri. Next of kin have been notified.

The crash happened just before noon Friday in the northbound lanes of Interstate 270, just south of Manchester Road.

A MSHP crash report states that Gonzalez was driving northbound when he lost control of the vehicle and it traveled off the right side of the roadway. Investigators say the front of the vehicle struck a rock bluff before it came to a stop.

Gonzalez was rushed to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

MSHP Troop C, which covers much of the St. Louis region, is investigating the crash.

