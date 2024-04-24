Teen charged with murder in deadly St. Paul shooting last month

St. Paul prosecutors charged a teenager in the March shooting that killed a Minneapolis man.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office charged Deshawn Houston, 17, with two charges of second-degree murder and two charges of second-degree attempted murder. Houston was arrested in St. Cloud on March 29. Prosecutors have signaled their intention to petition to try Houston as an adult.

Authorities believe Houston killed 23-year-old Devon Johnson of Minneapolis last month, and interviews suggest Johnson died in a drug deal gone wrong. According to charging documents:

St. Paul police were sent to the 1300 block of Wilson Avenue on March 14 after 911 callers reported hearing gunshots. Officers arrived at 10:58 p.m. and found evidence of a crash but no suspects or victims. Moments later officers on Minnehaha Avenue E. and N. Frank Street pulled over a Jeep Liberty driving erratically. The driver, identified as Z.M.P in charging documents, said his friend in the back seat was shot. Police pulled the wounded man out and began CPR, but he died at the scene. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified the man as Johnson, and said he died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Z.M.P told investigators he and Johnson drove to the Wilson Avenue site to sell marijuana. The buyer, identified as D.H.M, approached with a teen later identified as Houston. Houston allegedly pointed a long-barrel gun at Z.M.P during the deal and demanded drugs. Z.M.P. tried grabbing the gun as Johnson drove away, but it went off.

Z.M.P. says Johnson crashed into several vehicles before Z.M.P. took over and put the wounded Johnson in the back seat. He claimed to be driving toward a hospital when police stopped him, and from a lineup he picked a person identified D.H.M. as the person who set up the drug deal.

Authorities arrested D.H.M. on April 1. He told investigators that he went to the an apartment on the 1300 block of Wilson Avenue and invited others over to smoke marijuana. At one point D.H.M. said the group asked him to contact his source to buy more weed. He arranged to buy 38 grams from Z.M.P, but Houston allegedly pulled the gun as the deal was underway and demanded Z.M.P.'s possessions.

D.H.M. said Houston fired at the vehicle as it fled. He claimed he didn't know Houston planned the robbery.

Investigators interviewed a woman who confirmed she knows D.H.M. as her brother, though they are not related. She claimed to see the gun possibly used to shoot Johnson that night, and said D.H.M. and others plotted a robbery before leaving for 1300 Wilson Avenue. T.M.S. said D.H.M. returned from the deal "hysterical over what happened."

Houston declined an interview with police.