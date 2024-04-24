Teacher says subs are getting overlooked in proposed CMS budget

District leaders at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are expected to vote next week on the superintendent’s $1.9 billion budget proposal.

The school board held a public hearing Tuesday during its regular meeting.

CMS Board Chair shares main points of proposed budget

Teachers could get an increase in their state-funded salary and a supplement from Mecklenburg County.

A handful of people spoke out, including a substitute teacher who said she’s concerned subs are getting overlooked.

“Most of the money from the bonuses does not go into my pocket,” said Shirley Hines, a substitute teacher. “I don’t get new shoes or new handbags, but it’s returned to the classroom.”

There is also $12 million that is slated for 30 capital projects not included in the $2.5 billion bond voters approved in November 2023.

