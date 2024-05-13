TCC plans to reopen Tuesday after power is restored, tornado damage repairs continue

Tallahassee Community College plans to return to normal operations Tuesday as it continues to recover from two tornadoes that ravaged the capital city a few days ago, causing severe damage.

The announcement comes after the college campus’s power was restored either late Sunday night or early Monday morning, according to a TCC spokesperson.

At the same time, TCC officials are monitoring a new storm threat, where multiple rounds of severe weather are expected to take place Monday and into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

“Thank you to our Facilities and Information Technology personnel, campus police, Florida Public Safety Institute recruits and many community partners who worked throughout the weekend on storm cleanup and repairs and continue to do so today,” TCC said in a Monday statement.

A large number of trees on TCC’s main campus were destroyed, and several buildings were also severely impacted — including the Workforce Development building as well as the college’s Technology and Professional Programs building.

The National Weather Service’s description of the Tallahassee tornadoes' path shows that Friday’s first EF-2 tornado — which had winds at 115 mph — passed across Pat Thomas Boulevard and led to significant tree damage on the campuses of TCC and Lively Technical College before it crossed Appleyard Drive.

As TCC’s main campus continues to be assessed, roof damage is one of the main repairs that need to be made, according to a TCC spokesperson.

The college’s statement continued to say “the safety of our students, faculty, staff and visitors to our campuses remains our highest priority. We appreciate your patience as we make every effort to reopen our campus as quickly and safely as possible.”TCC will provide its students, faculty and staff with updates and more information through its alert system at www.tcc.fl.edu/alerts.

