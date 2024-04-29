Tax case dismissed against Benjamin Mendy

Benjamin Mendy was able to settle the bill with HMRC after selling his house in Cheshire, a court heard [PA Media]

A bankruptcy case against former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been dropped after he sold his house to settle a tax bill.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) had sought a bankruptcy order against him over a bill said to be about £800,000.

At a hearing before an insolvency judge, lawyers for Mr Mendy said an outstanding sum of just under £710,000 had been paid.

Louis Doyle KC, representing the footballer, said proceedings had been previously adjourned to allow for the sale of Mr Mendy's house near Macclesfield, Cheshire, and that he had now paid the debt.

Paid promptly

Judge Nicholas Briggs therefore agreed to dismiss the bankruptcy proceedings.

Earlier, the High Court in London was told that Mr Mendy also owes less than £5,000 in council tax to Cheshire East Council.

However, Mr Doyle said he was confident the debt would be paid promptly, adding that Mr Mendy "won't have picked up post and won't have realised he's in debt to the borough council" as he had been away from the property.

At a hearing in February, the court heard that Mr Mendy was bringing legal action against his former club after Manchester City stopped paying him when he was charged with rape in 2021.

He was subsequently cleared of rape and attempted rape at Chester Crown Court.

Mr Doyle told the short hearing that Mr Mendy did not previously have the money immediately available to pay the tax debt, adding that his salary for his current employer, French club Lorient, is "about one tenth" of his previous wage.

At a previous hearing in October, Mr Doyle said his client was prepared to pay £20,000 a month to HMRC from his Lorient salary.

However, the court was told these payments had not been made, in part because the footballer had not received a bonus he was expecting.

Listen to the best of BBC Radio Manchester on Sounds and follow BBC Manchester on Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

More on this story