Tarot card reading predicts Michigan woman's $500,000 lottery win

A Michigan woman won $500,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket after a tarot card reading indicated she would soon receive a large sum of money. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

April 16 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said a tarot card reading correctly predicted she would win a $500,000 lottery prize later that same day.

The 59-year-old Genesee County woman told Michigan Lottery officials she was on her way to the tarot card reading when she stopped at the BP gas station on West Thompson Road in Fenton to buy some scratch-off tickets.

"During my tarot reading, I was told money would be coming into my life very soon. I tried to think of ways this might happen, but I didn't even think about the lottery tickets in my purse," the player recalled.

"Later that night I scratched the tickets. I saw the star symbol and thought: 'Well at least I won my money back,' assuming it would be a $10 win. Much to my surprise, I revealed a prize of $500,000! I tried to remain calm, but I knew right then and there this had just changed my life," she said.

The woman's prize came from a 50X Wild Time scratch-off ticket.

The winner said her plans for the prize money include paying off her car, taking a cruise with a friend and investing the remainder.