Tampa officer responding to ‘armed and dangerous’ person at Family Dollar hits 16-year-old pedestrian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa police officer who was responding to a call for an “armed and dangerous” person at a Family Dollar on Friday night crashed into a 16-year-old pedestrian who was “attempting to cross against the traffic signal,” according to the department.

An officer, who has been with the department for 10 years, was driving east on Busch Boulevard with a green light at Nebraska Avenue, police said. A witness told police the officer had a green light at the time.

The 16-year-old was trying to cross the street “against the traffic signal” and was hit by the officer, police said.

The officer stopped and rendered aid to the teen, who suffered a broken knee and broken nose, police said. The teen is expected to be OK.

“Pedestrian safety is one of our department’s highest priorities,” Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. “One of our goals is to ensure that roadways are used safely by all those who walk, bike, or drive on them.”

Bercaw said the department will increase its roadway safety educational outreach as it continues to work to reduce traffic incidents in Tampa.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.