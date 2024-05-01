Tale of 2 solar projects: How 1 garnered support and the other, disdain

A city-owned 2.6-megawatt solar farm sits on Rittman Road in Wadsworth. Mayor Robin Laubaugh said the solar farm received community support when it was built in 2020.

Stark County townships have until today to notify the county commissioners if they support or oppose large wind and solar farms being built in their communities.

Many in the county so far have been in opposition.

Township trustees and residents across Stark County have voiced concerns over the look, location and safety of the projects.

Under Ohio Senate Bill 52, local governments have veto power to oppose wind and solar projects over 50-megawatts. The county commissioners plan to pass a resolution to disallow large projects in townships that opposed them.

Communities voicing objections to wind and solar projects isn't new. Opposition has become more visible in recent years, as larger and more frequent projects are being proposed, said Sarah Mills, a professor at the University of Michigan's Graham Sustainability Institute who researches energy policy and land use planning.

Opposition to solar and wind projects more visible today

According to Mills' research, the biggest indicator of if a community will accept a large wind project is if it believes the planning process was just.

"Not everyone learns to live with wind turbines, and the biggest driver is how you felt about the siting process," she said. "People who felt like the siting process that led to those turbine being there was unfair have a more negative attitude toward wind development that over time actually becomes even more negative because there's a constant reminder."

The research suggests that developers should work to build trust with residents in the community during the planning process.

In a 2024 survey, Mills found that the majority of solar neighbors living within 3 miles of large solar plants have positive perceptions of the projects.

Respondents preferred solar projects that were sited on disturbed lands, such as landfills and industrial sites, versus productive farmland. They also preferred projects that hired local employees, utilized local materials and offered local ownership.

Peggy Ewald, owner of White Timbers Winery in Wadsworth, speaks about a city-owned 2.6-megawatt solar farm located next to her business on Rittman Road. She said the solar farm is a good neighbor.

Community supportive of solar farms in Wadsworth

Two city-owned solar farms in Wadsworth were completed in 2020: a 6.25-megawatt farm on Seville Road and a 2.6-megawatt farm on Rittman Road.

Wadsworth Mayor Robin Laubaugh said the community had a positive reception to the solar project at its inception.

"It provides diversity in our portfolio, it's a lower cost for us," she said. "It's nice to have it nearby because that offers us a bit of independence."

Wadsworth is a Public Power Community, meaning residents have part ownership of their electricity through American Municipal Power.

"Electricity is a vital component of the utilities we provide, and I think our electric division is a great pride," Laubaugh said. "Individuals that live in our community, they're proud of our community. They think of our community as being forward thinking."

The only concern Laubaugh recalls about the solar project was that it would take up a lot of land. She said the city addressed this by carefully choosing the location.

"There's appropriate places for it, and that's where the due diligence is," she said. "One of the areas is an area that would have been less likely for something else to be constructed there. It's not wetlands, but it has a tendency to get wet in that area, so it was very well suited for the solar field."

A city-owned 6.25-megawatt solar farm is seen on Seville Road in Wadsworth. The solar farm was built in 2020.

Peggy Ewald, owner of White Timbers Winery on Rittman Road, said being next door to the solar farm has had no impact on her business.

"We're happy having that nice neighbor," she said. "There could be far worse neighbors than that."

Ewald said she thinks the city of Wadsworth's investment in solar has paid off and has been a benefit to the community.

She said there is never any noise, and she doesn't mind the appearance of the solar panels.

"Some people say, 'It's so ugly,' but I don't think it's ugly," Ewald said.

Opposition dominates discussion surrounding Washington Township solar project

Dozens of community members in Washington Township in Stark County, where a 150-megawatt solar farm is proposed, have submitted public comments to the Ohio Power Siting Board opposing the large solar project.

People in the community have been vocal about their concerns related to the solar project. They say the developers have done little to answer their questions and listen to their concerns.

Vicki Duhamel, who lives on Salem Church Street in Washington Township, said she voiced concerns about glare from the solar panels and how they will impact the view from her home at public meetings.

"We've asked questions, we've asked for information," she said. "We were promised that they would provide us with more information and some other options for us because of our location, and we have yet to receive anything from them."

Her concerns about the project include the impact on property values and noise from the inverters.

Duhamel said she has found the entire planning process has lacked transparency from the company. She said her trust has been broken.

"Most of the townships around us have had the opportunity to say no and put a ban on the large solar," Duhamel said, referencing the county survey. "This was pushed before we had the ability to do that. To me, that's a problem in itself."

Washington Township trustees recently passed a resolution to oppose the project following public outcry, but Samsung C&T said it will continue to seek approval for the project.

