Stark County wants to know where townships stand on new wind and solar farms

CANTON – Stark County commissioners are surveying township leaders asking if they are open to new solar and wind projects.

The survey comes at the same time that solar farm projects are proposed for Washington and Bethlehem townships.

"Rather than just wonder what everyone felt like, the board thought the right approach would be to send it out to everybody," county Administrator Brant Luther said. "That's where we're at. We're in the data gathering phase."

Washington Township trustees already have passed a resolution to block a large solar farm that would be built by Samsung C&T. Samsung said it will continue with the plan and seek state approval for the project despite their opposition.

Canton and Plain townships have been the first to pass resolutions opposing solar and wind projects in response to the county survey.

The remaining 15 townships have until April 30 to present resolutions to the board.

Under Ohio Senate Bill 52, townships and counties can weigh in on large solar and wind projects over 50-megawatts and are given power to potentially veto construction. Counties and townships have no say in projects below that threshold, such as the smaller solar project in Bethlehem Township.

The Stark County townships are choosing their own approaches to discuss action, such as holding public hearings or acting as a board of trustees.

Lawrence Township trustees, for example, are seeking public input at their March 4 meeting.

Related: Lawrence Township trustees to seek public input about building wind and solar farms

Townships have the option to oppose all large solar and wind projects, oppose just solar or just wind or take no action at all. Townships that take no action would have the option to weigh in on projects individually as they are proposed.

"We have 17 different townships with 17 different opinions," Luther said.

For townships that say no to all developments, the county commissioners are expected to restrict construction in those areas. The board will likely not take any action until May.

Canton Township Trustee Mark Shaffer said their board made a unanimous decision to ask the county commissioners to disallow large wind and solar projects.

"The unanimous action was that, in conferring with legal council, it was a recommendation that we go ahead and not go along with allowing those projects," he said. "That allows us the opportunity that if there are projects that come down the pipe, they can come talk with us and we can always reevaluate."

The board did not formally get public input, but Shaffer said trustees acted in the interest of the people of Canton Township.

"It's a topic that's so new, folks aren't quite sure what direction to go. We want to be responsible to property owners and residents," he said. "We have heard from residents who like their rural and country setting."

Reach Grace at 330-580-8364 or gspringer@gannett.com. Follow her on X @GraceSpringer16.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark County commissioners survey interest in new wind and solar