SWAT attempting to contact man barricaded in Salt Lake City apartment

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

UPDATE, 10:05 p.m.: Police said the incident began as a domestic violence situation at around 7:30 Thursday evening. The victim is out of the apartment, but police believe the suspect is still inside.

Original post: SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City Police Department’s SWAT team, crisis negotiators, and social workers are attempting to safely contact a man believed to be barricaded inside an apartment near West North Temple.

There are no reports of injures, SLCPD said.

There is no further information available at this time.

