Suzanne Morphew's Autopsy Reveals Animal Tranquilizer Were Found in Body
Bombshell developments in the case of the Colorado mom who went missing on Mother's Day four years ago has emerged. The toxicology report says animal tranquilizers were found in Suzanne Morphew's body. It's believed they were used to tranquilize and immobilize her. Morphew went missing on Mother's Day 2020. Her husband was arrested a year later and charged with first-degree murder. Just before the trial, the charges were dropped.