SUU, Iron County schools on lockdown following active shooter claim

People walk on the Southern Utah University campus in Cedar City on Wednesday April 7, 2021.

Southern Utah University in Cedar City has been placed on lockdown as law enforcers investigate a “suspicious phone call” claiming an active shooter is on campus.

As of 9:45 a.m., there were no confirmed reports of any injuries or shots fired.

“We received reports of hearing noises that sounded like shots fired at the Science Building at Southern Utah University. All SUU Facilities are on lockdown. If you are on campus, follow lockdown procedures, by going into the nearest room and locking the door. If you are not on campus stay away. Police are on the scene and investigating. We will continue to update as we receive new information,” the university posted online.

The university says they have a suspect description of “a white male with black hat, black shades, green T-shirt, long hair, blue jeans, 20-25 years old.”

Additionally, the Iron County School District announced Cedar High School, Canyon View Middle School, Three Peaks Elementary and preschool, Iron Springs Elementary, Fiddlers Elementary, Enoch Elementary and East Elementary School are implementing “secure action” protocol due to “a police incident in the area.”

“As a precaution, all doors are locked and no one can leave or enter the building. Classes will continue uninterrupted inside the building. Students may not be able to leave the school building for classes off campus,” the district stated.

